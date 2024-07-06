PA advocates calling for hate crime charges to be filed against man accused of killing teen

MERCER COUNTY — New details released concerning the death of a Mercer County teen have local advocates calling for hate crime charges to be filed against the man accused of being responsible for the murder.

Paul “Pauly” Likens Jr.’s remains were found in the Shenango Lake on June 25. DaShawn Watkins, 29, is charged in the murder.

A group that advocates for the rights of LGBTQ+ people said they have been in touch with the Likens family who are saying Pauly was a transgender girl.

They are now calling for authorities to file hate crime charges against Watkins.

