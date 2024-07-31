Part of Saw Mill Run Boulevard to close this week for bridge demolition

PITTSBURGH — South Hills drivers are preparing to navigate a nearly month-long closure of a section of Route 51 in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood.

“It’s going to really cripple us because we have so many other routes to go on. A little bit of sarcasm there,” joked driver Ed Mitchell.

PennDOT will be completely closing down a nearly one-mile stretch of Route 51 between Crane Avenue and Woodruff Street.

On 11 at 11, how long the closure will last.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group