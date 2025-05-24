Part of Spring Garden Road to close starting June 2; PRT announces temporary route changes

PITTSBURGH — Part of Spring Garden Road in Reserve Township will close starting on June 2, and Pittsburgh Regional Transit has announced temporary route changes to accommodate the closure.

The road will close between Ramage Road and Beech Street at 9 a.m., the Department of Public Works says. The closure will last through September.

The DPW says the closure is needed for constructing a roadway support, roadway repairs and curb and pavement marking replacement.

PRT says its 7-Spring Garden route will be detoured using Mt. Troy Road, Ivory Avenue, Evergreen Road, East Street, Mt. Pleasant Road and Beech Street.

Five stops on the route will be temporarily discontinued:

INBOUND

Spring Garden Road opposite No. 3851 (Stop No. 2863)

Spring Garden Road opposite No. 3681 (Stop No. 2864)

Spring Garden Road at Beech Street (Stop # 2865)

OUTBOUND

Spring Garden Road at No. 3681 (Stop No. 2915)

Spring Garden Road at No. 3851 (Stop No. 2916)

Riders at these stops can use a temporary stop on Beech Street at Spring Garden Road, PRT says. Riders at the affected outbound stops can use a temporary stop on Spring Garden Road opposite Beech Street (Stop No. 2914).

If you have any questions, you can contact PRT Customer Service at 412-442-2000, on X at @pghtransitcare, or via live chat at rideprt.org.

Regular vehicle traffic will follow the same detour, using Spring Garden Avenue, Vinial Street, Troy Hill Road, Lowrie Street, Ley Street, Rialto Street, Pittview Avenue and Mt. Troy Road.

People who live in the closure area will have access to their homes at all times, PRT says.

Spring Garden Road is used by an average of 1,960 drivers daily, according to PRT.

The $409,838 project’s primary construction contractor is A. Merante Contracting of West Mifflin.

