Pat McAfee donated money to deliver fun day for kids in Plum

PLUM, Pa. — For all of his success, Pat McAfee continues to also give back to the places and people he holds closest to his heart.

The latest example of this is the Plum Borough, Pennsylvania native helping to deliver a fun day for kids now growing up in the same community he once called home during his formable years.

As learned by our Logan Carney while covering the Plum council meeting for another outlet Monday night, McAfee spent approximately $32,000 buying every kid 17 years old and younger an “all ride” ticket at Plum’s annual SummerFest last month. This meant McAfee was responsible for each of those kids being able to enjoy every ride completely free.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

