Pat McAfee Show To Be Broadcast Live From Steelers Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers report to St. Vincent College on Wednesday for their annual training camp. The location has hosted the Steelers since 1966. Media coverage will be on hand from multiple sources. However, Pat McAfee announced on Monday that The Pat McAfee Show will be broadcast live on location on July 30.

McAfee is no stranger to Pittsburgh. Most recently, he hosted a huge, successful prime-time show when PPG Paints Arena hosted his “Big Night Aht” event. The event drew in many locals and out-of-town visitors.

Additionally, one of the show’s most popular regular guests is now the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback: Aaron Rodgers. McAfee could have him on live for some interviews along with other players, coaches, or other Pittsburgh legends.

