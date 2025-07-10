Paul McCartney bringing his Got Back tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — In his first North American Tour since 2022, Paul McCartney is making a stop in Pittsburgh.

McCartney is bringing his Got Back 2025 tour to PPG Paints Arena on November 11.

Presale tickets and VIP packages go on sale Tuesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. before the general sale starts on Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m.

You can register for early access to tickets here.

