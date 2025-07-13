Paul Skenes again named starting pitcher for All-Star game

Pirates phenom Paul Skenes will once again take the mound as the starting pitcher for the National League in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game.

In doing so, Skenes, 23, becomes the first pitcher to be a starter in All-Star games during each of the first two years of his major league career, our partners at PGHBaseballNOW.com report.

The Pirates shared the moment Dave Roberts, who is managing the National League All-Star team, informed Skenes he would be the starting pitcher.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal was named the starting pitcher for the American League.

