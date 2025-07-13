Local

Paul Skenes again named starting pitcher for All-Star game

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Pirates Twins Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walks back to the dugout after the bottom of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Friday, July 11, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pirates phenom Paul Skenes will once again take the mound as the starting pitcher for the National League in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game.

In doing so, Skenes, 23, becomes the first pitcher to be a starter in All-Star games during each of the first two years of his major league career, our partners at PGHBaseballNOW.com report.

The Pirates shared the moment Dave Roberts, who is managing the National League All-Star team, informed Skenes he would be the starting pitcher.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal was named the starting pitcher for the American League.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

                                                   

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read