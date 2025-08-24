Paul Skenes leads Pirates to sweep over Rockies; Jared Triolo does it again

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Paul Skenes tossed seven-shutout innings and Jared Triolo homered for the second straight game for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who swept the Colorado Rockies with a 4-0 win on Sunday afternoon at PNC Park.

How We Got There

Skenes (8-9) scattered three hits while the Rockies (37-94) only reached second base twice against him. The right-hander capped off his outing by recording strikeouts for all three outs in the seventh inning.

Triolo hit a three-run homer off McCade Brown, who was making his MLB debut, to break a scoreless tie in the fourth. The Pirates (57-74) added another in the inning when Isiah Kiner-Faelfa doubled home Henry Davis.

