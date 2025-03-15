Paul Skenes named Pirates’ Opening Day starting pitcher

The Pirates confirmed they are sending their ace to the mound on Opening Day.

The team shared a video on social media where Pirates manager Derek Shelton tells pitching phenom Paul Skenes that he’s getting his first Opening Day start on March 27.

The moment Paul Skenes found out he was starting on Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/xLJUjPKpgY — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 15, 2025

Skenes, the top pick in the 2023 draft, made his debut for the Pirates last May and quickly became one of baseball’s biggest stars. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year becomes the eighth pitcher to make an opening day start for the Pirates in the last nine years, according to our partners Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

