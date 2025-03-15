Local

Paul Skenes named Pirates’ Opening Day starting pitcher

Pirates Skenes Baseball FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes stands in the dugout before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, FIle) (Matt Freed/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

The Pirates confirmed they are sending their ace to the mound on Opening Day.

The team shared a video on social media where Pirates manager Derek Shelton tells pitching phenom Paul Skenes that he’s getting his first Opening Day start on March 27.

Skenes, the top pick in the 2023 draft, made his debut for the Pirates last May and quickly became one of baseball’s biggest stars. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year becomes the eighth pitcher to make an opening day start for the Pirates in the last nine years, according to our partners Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

