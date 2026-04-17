Paul Skenes surprises local high schoolers during leadership day at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — Local high schoolers got an up-close look at some major military hardware and a surprise visit from a Pittsburgh Pirates star player on Wednesday.

The 171st Air Refueling Wing, part of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, hosted its All-Star Leadership Day at Pittsburgh International Airport.

About 400 area students participated in hands-on leadership challenge activities and aircraft tours to explore career opportunities in the Air Force.

Guests included Pirates pitcher and Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, who played baseball with the Air Force Academy.

“I just think there are too many kids, too many high-schoolers, who don’t know about the opportunities the Air Force provides, that the Air Force Academy or the Air Force provides,” Skenes said. “There are a lot of people who are itching to serve, whether they know it or not, and the Air Force is obviously an avenue to do that.”

This week, Paul surprised over 600 local high school students at the 171sst Refueling Wing for All Star Leadership Day, where they learned what a career in the Air Force looks like. pic.twitter.com/ld7DFElB9v — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 17, 2026

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