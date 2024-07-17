Paul Skenes tosses scoreless inning in All-Star Game

ARLINGTON, Texas — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

All eyes are on the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, and Pittsburgh Pirates’ prized rookie Paul Skenes took the mound in the bottom of the first inning.

Skenes became the first Pirates’ starter since Jerry Reuss in 1975 to start an All-Star Game and the first-ever player drafted No. 1 to start the Midsummer Classic the very next year.

In his first All-Star Game appearance, Skenes tossed a scoreless inning against the American League’s best.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

