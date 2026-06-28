Paving project to start on another section of Route 910

Another section of Route 910 (Gibsonia Road) will be impacted by construction for months.

Channel 11 previously told you about work on Route 910 between Community Center Drive and Saxonburg Boulevard, which is expected to continue into October.

Starting Monday, PennDOT says work starts on Route 910 between Saxonburg Boulevard and Rich Hill Road. This is also expected to continue into late October.

During the construction, drivers should anticipate single-lane alternating traffic between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., including on weekends.

PennDOT says crews will conduct drainage improvement work, base repairs, and milling and paving operations as part of a $10.4 million project.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time and use caution in the work zone.

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