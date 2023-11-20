Local

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Baldwin

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Part of Route 51 closed in Baldwin, police investigating crash (WPXI/WPXI)

BALDWIN, Pa. — The Borough Baldwin Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a crash that shut down part of Route 51 Sunday night.

Police Chief Anthony Cortazzo said the pedestrian was hit on Clairton Boulevard near Brentview Drive around 7 p.m.

Reporter Talia Kirkland is working to learn more on the investigation and will have LIVE updates on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

The crash shut down Route 51 between Streets Run Road and Irwin Drive for around an hour.

Cortazzo said Baldwin police and the SHACOG Crash Investigation Team are investigating.

Anyone who saw this crash is encouraged to call police at 412-882-9600.

