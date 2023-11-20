Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Baldwin

BALDWIN, Pa. — The Borough Baldwin Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a crash that shut down part of Route 51 Sunday night.

Police Chief Anthony Cortazzo said the pedestrian was hit on Clairton Boulevard near Brentview Drive around 7 p.m.

The crash shut down Route 51 between Streets Run Road and Irwin Drive for around an hour.

Cortazzo said Baldwin police and the SHACOG Crash Investigation Team are investigating.

Anyone who saw this crash is encouraged to call police at 412-882-9600.

