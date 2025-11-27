Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle while walking along Mercer County roadway

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman died after being hit by a vehicle in Mercer County on Monday afternoon.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crash happened after 1:30 p.m. on Center Church Road near Amsterdam Road in Liberty Township.

Troopers say the pedestrian, identified as Melissa Biddle, 68, of Grove City, was walking along the roadway when she was hit by a vehicle from behind.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

