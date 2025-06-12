Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle along McKnight Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle along McKnight Road Wednesday night.

Ross Township police say a car was traveling north in the passing lane of McKnight Road just before 11 p.m.

As the driver approached the McKnight Hotel, he saw a woman standing in the passing lane. He couldn’t avoid her, and she was struck.

The woman died on scene. Medical examiner’s office staff are working with police to identify her.

The investigation is ongoing. The driver showed no signs of intoxication, police say.

