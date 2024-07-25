Pedestrian safety improvements coming to Polish Hill intersection

PITTSBURGH — The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) is making improvements toward pedestrian safety at an intersection in Polish Hill.

Construction work is taking place at the intersection of Herron and Melwood Avenue.

The following crosswalk updates are being made:

Speed table ahead of the pedestrian crossing

High-visibility ‘piano key’ crosswalk

Updated signage and pavement markings

This project was chosen after a traffic study concluded that while only 36% of motorists exceeded the posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour, the yield compliance for the pedestrian crossing was exceptionally low.

“I am thrilled to announce the pedestrian crossing improvements at Herron Ave. and Melwood Ave. These upgrades advance our vision of a safe, welcoming, and thriving Pittsburgh, while bringing us closer to our Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic fatalities. Our commitment to safe streets for all remains strong,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

Construction work is tentatively expected to start Thursday, July 25th, 2024 and is expected to take roughly two days.

