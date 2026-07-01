Penguins acquire one Robertson brother

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins have acquired a Robertson... just not the one that was recently reported on.

The Penguins acquired forward Nick Robertson, 24, from the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 2028 fourth-round pick. Nick is the brother of Jason Robertson, a restricted free agent from Dallas that the Penguins reportedly tried to trade for during the NHL Draft, but nothing transpired.

Our partners at Penguins Now report that GM Kyle Dubas has long been interested in Nick Robertson.

Nick is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. He recorded career highs across the board with 16 goals, 16 assists and 32 points in 78 games with the Maple Leafs in 2025-26.

In his 234 career NHL games, all with Toronto, Nick has notched 48 goals, 40 assists and 88 points, with another three points in 13 playoff games.

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