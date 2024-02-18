Local

Penguins activate Harkins, send Hinostroza, Gruden to Wilkes-Barre

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins v Montreal Canadiens MONTREAL, CANADA - DECEMBER 13: Jansen Harkins #43 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in a shootout against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on December 13, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a shootout. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned forwards Vinnie Hinostroza and Jonathan Gruden to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre.

They also activated bottom-six winger Jansen Harkins, who has been recovering from a concussion.

He has no goals and four assists in 34 games, and will be available for their game against Los Angeles today at 6:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

