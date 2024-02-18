Penguins activate Harkins, send Hinostroza, Gruden to Wilkes-Barre

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned forwards Vinnie Hinostroza and Jonathan Gruden to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre.

They also activated bottom-six winger Jansen Harkins, who has been recovering from a concussion.

He has no goals and four assists in 34 games, and will be available for their game against Los Angeles today at 6:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

