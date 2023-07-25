Local

Penguins Add 12-Game Package to Ticket Plans

The Pittsburgh Penguins have added a 12-game package to their ticket plans for the 2023-24 season.

There are two options: Plan A features home games against the New York Rangers (Nov. 22), Washington (Jan. 2), Philadelphia (Feb. 25) and Boston (April 13), while Plan B is headlined by games against Toronto (Nov. 25), Philadelphia (Dec. 2), Buffalo (Jan. 6) and Washington (March 7).

Package prices range from $708 for Tier 4 seats in the upper bowl to $2,748 for seats with access to the F.N.B., Captain Morgan or Lexus clubs.

