Penguins again partner with PPS for mentorship program

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are again partnering with Pittsburgh Public Schools for the PPS All-Stars program.

The mentoring program, which launched last fall, uses “the power of hockey to create positive change in the lives of youth in Pittsburgh.” The program aims to provide opportunities for students to reach their full potential through things like free and discounted tickets, mentorship, scholarships and career path development sessions led by the Penguins front office.

This year, the program kicks off on Sept. 24. All participating students will be invited to one of three PPS-All Stars Game.

The Penguins say they’re “increasingly focused” on using the sport to invest back into the community.

