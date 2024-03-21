Penguins announce details for annual charity game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced the details for their annual charity game.

The charity game will take place during the Penguins’ matchup with the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, April 11. It will benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

Starting at 5:45 p.m. on gameday, 6,600 charity bags will go up for sale online at www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org.

Three bag tiers will be available. All bags will include a puck autographed by a member of this season’s roster or Lemieux himself.

The different bag tiers are:

Black charity bags:

A chance for an autographed home jersey by Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Tristan Jarry, Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust, Alex Nedeljkovic, Marcus Pettersson, Rickard Rakell, Lars Eller, Noel Acciari or Drew O’Connor

Penguins Bluetooth headphones

Erik Karlsson bobblehead

Penguins travel mug and more.

Gold charity bags:

All of the black charity bag items

Guaranteed home jersey autographed by one of Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Tristan Jarry, Erik Karlsson or Bryan Rust

Penguins retiree banner display

Jaromir Jagr Jersey Retirement commemorative ticket and more.

Platinum charity bags:

All of the black and gold charity bag items

Mario Lemieux Autographed 1990 NHL All-Star Game Jersey

Jaromir Jagr Tribeca box

Tristan Jarry autographed goalie goal commemorative puck

Guaranteed Sidney Crosby autographed home jersey and more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group