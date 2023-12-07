Penguins embarrassment; bewildering 3-1 loss to Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

It wasn’t just the sputtering power play that failed the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-11-3) Wednesday. Their even-strength effort was a maddening mix of overpassing and turnovers. Not four power plays including 40 seconds of two-man advantage in the third period, could rescue the Penguins sinking ship.

The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5) cruised past the disconnected Penguins 3-1 at Amalie Arena. Penguins winger Jake Guentzel (10) scored a garbage-time goal in the final minute to break the shutout.

It wasn’t much of a highlight.

