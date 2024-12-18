Local

Penguins Finally Reach Breaking(-Even) Point; Beat Kings, 3-2, in OT

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
Penguins Kings Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper, left, deflects a shot with Mikey Anderson, right rear, defending Pittsburgh Penguins' Philip Tomasino (53) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins learned something Tuesday night that a lot of NHL clubs have discovered in recent weeks.

Scoring one goal against Los Angeles is a feat. Getting two of them can be a near-impossibility.

And beating the Kings requires three, which the Penguins managed when Rickard Rakell deflected an Erik Karlsson shot for the game-winner at 1:44 of overtime to give them a 3-2 victory.

