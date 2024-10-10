Penguins flop in opener, silly mistakes fuel Rangers win

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Fortunately for the Pittsburgh Penguins, there are 81 more games to go. However, they did little with the first of 82, failing to convert a few early scoring chances before succumbing to backchecking gaffes, soft goals, and silly mistakes. The New York Rangers humbled the Penguins 6-0 at PPG Paints Arena Wednesday night.

The boo-birds were feasting, even when there was little devour, though the Penguins allowed Pittsburgh-native Vincent Trocheck to score a shorthanded goal at 11:35 the third period, which was the sour icing on the cake, followed by Trocheck’s second goal at 16:59.

For several new Penguins, the energy and opportunities were present, but New York got the first break of the season when fourth-line center Sam Carrick (1) perfectly deflected defenseman Jacob Trouba’s wrist shot over Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry’s extended pad at 2:24 of the first period.

