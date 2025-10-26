Penguins forward Rickard Rakell undergoes hand surgery; his recovery could take up to 8 weeks

PITTSBURGH — A Penguins first-line forward will be sidelined for weeks after undergoing surgery.

Rickard Rakell, who usually plays right wing on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust, underwent successful surgery on his left hand at UPMC Mercy Hospital, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced Sunday.

His expected recovery time is six to eight weeks.

Rackell, 32, was injured during the third period of the Penguins’ game against the Blue Jackets on Saturday night. The team later lost in a shootout.

Our partners at PGHHockeyNOW.com report Rakell was hit by a hard shot at 4:54 of the third.

Rakell recorded three goals and five assists through nine games with the Penguins this season. He’s in his fourth year of a six-year, $30 million contract.

The Penguins recalled forward Ville Koivunen, 22, from the AHL, who played eight games with Pittsburgh at the end of last season.

