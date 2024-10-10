Local

Penguins Game 2, Rebound Needed: Lines, Notes

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) can't redirect a shot in from the Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) with William Wallinder (54) defending during the second period of an pre-season NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

DETROIT — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (0-1-0) don’t have much time to dwell on getting thumped by the New York Rangers Wednesday as they begin their first road trip of the season by visiting the Detroit Red Wings Thursday at Little Caesars Arena.

The start time was moved back to 8 p.m. because the Detroit Tigers playoff game starts at 6 p.m.

The Penguins failed to score and lost to New York 6-0 on Wednesday. Good effort and chances gave way to mistakes and ultimately surrender, as New York didn’t ease up. Goalie Igor Shesterkin made the routine and difficult saves look the same. New York outshot the Penguins 41-28.

