Father used toddler as ‘human shield’ during Ambridge SWAT situation, court documents say

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Court documents provide more details about what went on inside an Ambridge home during an hours-long SWAT situation Tuesday.

Police filed charges against Manuel Antonio Turcios-Perez on Wednesday morning, the morning after he allegedly held his toddler hostage in their 6th Street home.

>>> Man in custody, toddler safe after hostage situation in Ambridge

The criminal complaint reveals a patrolling officer saw Turcios-Perez going into the home and tried to stop him because of an active warrant for his arrest. Turcios-Perez ran inside and locked the door.

When the officer was able to breach the door, he saw Turcios-Perez with a female toddler in his arm. The complaint states the officer “felt that the child was being restrained against her will” and being used “as a shield from police.”

At that point, the officer backed out of the home and awaited backup. Authorities and a translator tried to convince him to surrender over a live speaker for hours, but eventually left a bag phone for Turcios-Perez to use. When Turcios-Perez used the phone to speak with negotiators, he threatened to harm himself before surrendering and threatened police.

Eventually, the complaint states police decided to enter the home and arrest Turcios-Perez. When they did so, they found Turcios-Perez and the toddler on the third floor. The girl was in a headlock and in front of Turcios-Perez “like a human shield.”

Police were able to get the child away from Turcios-Perez. After a struggle where he grabbed the pistol grip of a detective’s weapon, Turcios-Perez was taken into custody.

Both the child and Turcios-Perez were examined by medics after they were removed from the home. The child was returned to her mother.

Turcios-Perez was initially taken to the Ambridge Police Department but now is at the Beaver County Jail. On top of the warrant, he faces several new charges, including endangering the welfare of children, unlawful restraint of a minor and disarming a law enforcement officer.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group