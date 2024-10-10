Look up: Northern Lights could be visible in Pittsburgh Thursday

PITTSBURGH — People in Western Pennsylvania have a chance to see the Northern Lights Thursday.

The NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center’s Aurora Viewline shows that most of Pennsylvania, including our region, are in the viewing area of the lights.

The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a G4 (Severe) Storm Watch for Thursday, saying a fast coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted from the sun the evening of Oct. 8.

The aurora will not be able to be seen during daylight. The sun will set at approximately 6:45 p.m.

How to see the Northern Lights

Almost the entirety of Pennsylvania is within the viewline for tonight’s Northern Lights, with the cut off cutting through Greene County.

While the ability to see the aurora could be squashed by cloud cover, there are a few tips to see it better if the sky is clear.

If you’re aiming to see the aurora but live in a densely populated area, you’ll want to get away from light pollution. Once you’re in the dark, you’ll want to look north.

If you’re having trouble seeing the lights, try taking a photo of it in night mode.

