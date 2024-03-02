Local

Penguins Game 58 vs. Flames preview

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) faces off against Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Seattle.

CALGARY — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Next up for the Pittsburgh Penguins is a meeting Saturday with the Calgary Flames as they continue a road trip out west that is just a little important

As in, what happens in these four games could help determine not only whether the Penguins make the playoffs, but also what could happen with the roster going into Thursday’s trade deadline.

The Penguins (27-22-8) are halfway through the trip with one rousing win and one frustrating loss.

Calgary (29-25-5) is yet another opponent that also is struggling to get into the postseason.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins had won three in a row, including a 4-3 overtime win Tuesday at Vancouver, the league’s top team at the time, before their offense fell into an abyss Thursday in a 2-0 loss at Seattle – one of those opponents scratching for wins and points in an uphill battle to get into the playoffs.

There were a lot of offensive chances for the Penguins against the Kraken, but none would go in. That came after it seemed they had solved their scoring problem. Going into the Seattle game, the Penguins had rung up 24 goals in six games after a stretch of 11 games where they scored three goals or fewer.

