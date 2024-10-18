Penguins Game 6, Hurricanes Coming; Lines, Notes

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2-0) are fresh from a wild win on Wednesday and will reset against structured division rivals, the Carolina Hurricanes (1-1-0), Friday at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The Penguins survived a chaotic game largely created by their own mistakes, a furious comeback, more mistakes, and another comeback on Wednesday when they beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-5 in overtime. The game featured a pair of historic milestones: Evgeni Malkin scored his 500th goal, and Sidney Crosby registered his 1600th point.

Crosby became only the 10th player in NHL history to reach that plateau.

