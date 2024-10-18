Local

Penguins Game 6, Hurricanes Coming; Lines, Notes

Pittsburgh Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust, left, celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2-0) are fresh from a wild win on Wednesday and will reset against structured division rivals, the Carolina Hurricanes (1-1-0), Friday at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The Penguins survived a chaotic game largely created by their own mistakes, a furious comeback, more mistakes, and another comeback on Wednesday when they beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-5 in overtime. The game featured a pair of historic milestones: Evgeni Malkin scored his 500th goal, and Sidney Crosby registered his 1600th point.

Crosby became only the 10th player in NHL history to reach that plateau.

