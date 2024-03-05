Local

Penguins Game 60 vs. Blue Jackets preview

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates a goal against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

It’s probably fair to wonder where the Pittsburgh Penguins’ heads will be Tuesday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Penguins (27-24-8) are coming off a soul-crushing western road trip riding a three-game losing streak and now staring hard at possible impactful changes leading into Friday’s trade deadline.

The Blue Jackets (20-30-10) sit last in the Eastern Conference, and although they will be playing for the second night in a row, they come in with some momentum after downing defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas 6-3 on Monday.

Penguins Preview

Will the team make it to faceoff without any trades? We will see.

Will the team make it to faceoff with any sort of game mindset? We will see.

Things took a stark turn after the Penguins opened their western trip by knocking off Vancouver, then the top team in the league, 4-3 in overtime.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man, 19, killed in McKees Rocks shooting
  • Man from upstate New York murdered in Station Square
  • Nurse practitioner accused of writing fake oxycodone prescriptions
  • VIDEO: Road crews start work on Glenwood Bridge
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read