Penguins Game 60 vs. Blue Jackets preview

It’s probably fair to wonder where the Pittsburgh Penguins’ heads will be Tuesday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Penguins (27-24-8) are coming off a soul-crushing western road trip riding a three-game losing streak and now staring hard at possible impactful changes leading into Friday’s trade deadline.

The Blue Jackets (20-30-10) sit last in the Eastern Conference, and although they will be playing for the second night in a row, they come in with some momentum after downing defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas 6-3 on Monday.

Penguins Preview

Will the team make it to faceoff without any trades? We will see.

Will the team make it to faceoff with any sort of game mindset? We will see.

Things took a stark turn after the Penguins opened their western trip by knocking off Vancouver, then the top team in the league, 4-3 in overtime.

