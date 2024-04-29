Warm start to the week with plenty of sun

PITTSBURGH — It will be a very warm start to the week with plenty of sunshine Monday. Have your sunscreen ready if doing anything outside. Temperatures will push into the mid 80s by late in the day. The record high for Monday is 88 degrees set back in 1899.

Showers will break out Tuesday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. There will be many dry hours during the day, but clouds and showers will keep temperatures in the 70s during the afternoon.

Temps in the 80s will return later in the week with showers and thunderstorms back Friday. The weekend will be damp and a bit cooler.

