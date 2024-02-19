Penguins have another late-game letdown in 2-1 loss to Kings

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Some of the most venerated figures in Pittsburgh Penguins history were at PPG Paints Arena Sunday to celebrate one of their own.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Jaromir Jagr’s return to Pittsburgh ends with his No. 68 being retired — and catharsis

PHOTOS >>>> Pittsburgh Penguins retire Jaromir Jagr’s jersey at PPG Paints Arena

They came, of course, to honor Jaromir Jagr, who joined Mario Lemieux and Michel Briere as the only players in franchise history to have their numbers retired.

And most, if not all, stuck around following Jagr’s banner-raising ceremony to watch the 2023-24 Penguins — a group that includes at least a couple of guys who figure to receive a similar tribute in future years — lose to Los Angeles, 2-1.

And to witness how these Penguins could use an infusion of the kind of offense routinely produced by some of Jagr’s long-ago teammates who were on hand, like Kevin Stevens, Joe Mullen, Ron Francis and, of course, Lemieux.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group