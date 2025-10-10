Penguins to honor long-time usher, ticket-taker on his 90th birthday

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor David Blackburn, a beloved usher and ticket taker, for his 64 years of service at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, coinciding with his 90th birthday.

Blackburn, who began his career at the Civic Arena in 1961, has become a cherished figure among fans, known for his warmth and dedication.

“David Blackburn is more than an usher—he’s part of the soul of this building,” said Gary Desjardins, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Oak View Group.

The Penguins and Oak View Group will recognize Blackburn’s contributions with a special in-game ceremony, where he will receive an honorary Key to the Arena and a proclamation from the City of Pittsburgh.

Blackburn has been a constant presence through six decades of sports history, from the early days of the Penguins to the modern era.

He is widely known for his ability to remember fans by name and for his commitment to ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

“I never thought I’d be here this long, but I love the people,” said Blackburn. “The fans, my coworkers—they’re like family to me. This place has been my second home for a long time, and I’m grateful for every moment.”

