Penguins, Jarry stick a pitchfork in Devils

It seems obvious that Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan gave goalie Tristan Jarry his fourth consecutive start Saturday to see if Jarry could continue to build on his strong play during the previous three games.

That looked to be a pretty good idea before the game and an even better one after it, as Jarry turned aside 25 of 28 shots and allowed just one 5-on-5 goal in the Penguins’ 7-3 win over New Jersey at PPG Paints Arena.

It was their fourth consecutive victory, matching their longest winning streak of the season, and raised their record to 28-31-10.

The Penguins, who had lost their previous six home games against the Devils, are just 2-7-2 in their past 11 overall against New Jersey.

