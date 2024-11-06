Penguins old habits die hard; blown lead, shootout loss

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-7-2) had a two-goal third period lead, but old habits, such as failing to protect a late lead, die hard.

The New York Islanders (5-6-2) rallied for a pair of third period goals and overtime. The Penguins also failed to convert on an overtime power play and lost in the shootout, ending their two-game winning streak but creating a three-game points streak as New York won 4-3 in a shootout at UBS Arena Tuesday.

According to Penguins historian Bob Grove, the Penguins have been incredibly successful when coaches pair Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Since the duo united with the Penguins in 2006, the team is 41-21-8. In those 70 games, Crosby posted 40 goals and 118 points. Malkin had 43 goals and 92 points. In the last 20 games paired, the Penguins are 16-4-0.

