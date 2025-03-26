Penguins’ pathetic effort began in morning; get crushed by Tampa Bay

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The sun was shining on the Pittsburgh Penguins (29-33-11), but a storm was brewing over the bay. When the dark clouds parted by the end of the first period, the Penguins were doused in an ugly pathos.

An energetic and structured start quickly became a blowout loss, ending Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry’s recent run of stellar play. Later in the first period, the Tampa Bay Lightning scored four goals in 3:47, claiming a 4-0 lead and ultimately a 6-1 win at Amalie Arena on Tuesday.

Perhaps the participants saw this coming. Coach Mike Sullivan stopped the morning skate Tuesday to tear into his team for “going through the motions.” Sullivan used a few more colorful words, and several began with the letter F, but you get the idea.

