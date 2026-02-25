Penguins play 10 games at home in March

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will host 10 home games through the end of March as the team returns to PPG Paints Arena following the Olympic break.

The upcoming home stand includes six weekend games and features various giveaways, like bobbleheads and apparel. The schedule begins Thursday and runs through March 31, highlighted by themed events such as “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” Day and the annual Her Hockey Day celebration.

The Penguins return to action Feb. 26 with a matchup against Olympic gold medal-winning goal scorer Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Check Your Heart oven mitt.

Special ticket packages are available for First Responders Night and Penn State University Night, which include a co-branded quarter zip. The team begins the month of March at PPG Paints Arena on against the Vegas Golden Knights at 1 p.m. The game is designated as “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” Day to celebrate the legacy of the Pittsburgh television icon.

On March 5, the Penguins face the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. for Margaritaville Night. The first 7,500 fans will receive a Hawaiian shirt and a ticket package is available that includes a co-branded Margaritaville cooler backpack.

The evening also features the second “The Pitt” Night of the season, a live performance by The Suns of Beaches Band and an appearance by an African penguin from the National Aviary. The schedule includes a weekend of back-to-back rivalry games against the Philadelphia Flyers on March 7 at 5:30 p.m. and the Boston Bruins on March 8 at 4:30 p.m. Fans at the Flyers game will receive a team yearbook presented by Highmark.

The matchup against the Bruins marks Irish Heritage Night and the Sticks and S.T.E.M. event, featuring interactive concourse booths and custom lab coats for children ages 12 and under. Two afternoon weekend games are scheduled for later in the month, with the Penguins hosting the Winnipeg Jets on March 21 at 1 p.m. and the Carolina Hurricanes on March 22 at 3 p.m.

The first 7,500 fans on March 21 will receive a Kris Letang “Big Three” legacy bobblehead. March 22 marks the eighth annual Her Hockey Day, featuring a shirt designed by fan and artist Alana Lipham. Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche visit Pittsburgh for a 7 p.m. game on March 24. U.S. Steel will host local students as part of the Reading Champions program during the game.

The team will host Country Night on March 28 at 5 p.m. against the Dallas Stars. Special ticket packages for the evening include Penguins-branded cowboy hats, while other packages are available for Medical Worker Appreciation Night and Union Strong Night.

The month concludes on March 31 with a 7 p.m. game against the Detroit Red Wings. The night includes Dollar Hot Dog Night and Organ Donation Night, along with community nights for Carnegie Mellon University and local cheer and dance teams.

Full and half-season memberships for the 2026-27 season are currently on sale. These plans include access to interest-free payment options and a gift with purchase.

