Pittsburgh Penguins to host brand-new event celebrating ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will host their first Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Day on March 1 at PPG Paints Arena.

The event is a collaboration with Fred Rogers Productions and U.S. Steel, coinciding with the team’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The game will celebrate the legacy of the children’s television series and its themes of kindness and compassion. Pittsburgh served as the home for “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” for decades and the upcoming event aims to highlight the deep community roots established by the late Rogers.

Fans attending the afternoon matchup will see several in-arena elements focused on kindness, community and learning. Through the support of U.S. Steel, the event will feature concourse activations, cheer card giveaways and community spotlights. These spotlights are intended to recognize individuals known as “kind neighbors” within the Pittsburgh area.

A special ticket package is available for the game that includes a Penguins-branded cardigan. The sweater is styled after the iconic look worn by Rogers during his television series. Fans may also purchase an exclusive T-shirt featuring both the Penguins and “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” branding at PensGear locations.

This event is not the first time the television program has been featured during a Penguins game. During the 1991-92 season, Rogers served as the team’s “Celebrity Captain” as part of the NHL’s 75th Anniversary Celebration. Rogers received a standing ovation from the crowd when he skated onto the ice at the Civic Arena to accept the honor. Rogers Productions, the nonprofit children’s media company founded by Rogers in 1971, is collaborating on the upcoming event.

While the company originally produced “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” it now manages a portfolio of series including “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Donkey Hodie,” “Alma’s Way” and “Odd Squad.” The organization has received a Peabody Award and 31 Emmys for its work in children’s media.

The game is scheduled for March 1 at 1 p.m. Single-game tickets for the event are currently available for purchase by clicking here.

