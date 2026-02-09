Penguins prospective new ownership group chairman talks process, investment strategy

Sometimes you just have to listen to your banker.

On Thursday, during an event held in St. Louis, David Hoffmann, chairman of the Hoffmann Family of Cos., the company currently in the process of buying the Pittsburgh Penguins, said the potential sale all hinged on his banker.

“We were at a meeting in New York, and one of our international bankers, actually Deutsche Bank, said they were aware the Pittsburgh Penguins were going to come up for sale, and would we be interested in pursuing it. And we said yes. So it really was that simple,” he said.

Hoffmann, who founded the Florida-based Hoffmann Family of Cos., was the keynote speaker of the St. Louis Business Journal’s Advance STL event. The St. Louis Business Journal is a sister publication of the Pittsburgh Business Times.

