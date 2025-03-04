Penguins recall veteran goaltender Tristan Jarry from Wilkes-Barre, send Blomqvist down

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are recalling a veteran goalie from their AHL affiliate.

Tristan Jarry was called back up to the NHL on Monday morning, and rookie Joel Blomqvist was reassigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Penguins have recalled goaltender Tristan Jarry from the @WBSPenguins (AHL).



Goaltender Joel Blomqvist has been re-assigned to WBS. pic.twitter.com/LPH7p1cpc3 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 3, 2025

Jarry was put on waivers and later assigned to Wilkes-Barre after going 8-8-4, with a 3.26 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in 22 games with the Penguins.

He was also sent to the team in October on a conditioning loan, only a few games after being pulled from the net after allowing three goals on five shots in the first period against the Buffalo Sabres.

Blomqvist is 4-9-1, with a 3.81 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in 15 games with the Penguins.

