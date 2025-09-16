Penguins release more tickets for Marc-Andre Fleury exhibition game

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has made its interest in Marc-Andre Fleury’s return to the Penguins known.

So much so that the team has released more tickets for the exhibition game that the Flower is playing in against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 27.

Fleury, 40, played 22 years in the NHL before retiring at the end of last season. He spent 13 seasons with the Penguins after being drafted by the team with the first overall pick during the 2003 NHL Draft, winning three Stanley Cups and setting numerous goaltending records during that time.

Fleury signed a professional tryout contract with the Penguins on Sept. 12.

