Penguins send Anthony Beauvillier to Capitals among trade deadline deals

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Anthony Beauvillier to Washington.
The initial report came from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, a Canadian network.
The return for Beauvillier is Washington’s second-round draft choice in 2025.
Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.
