Penguins send Anthony Beauvillier to Capitals among trade deadline deals

The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Anthony Beauvillier to Washington.

The initial report came from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, a Canadian network.

The return for Beauvillier is Washington’s second-round draft choice in 2025.

