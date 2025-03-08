Local

Penguins send Anthony Beauvillier to Capitals among trade deadline deals

By Dave Molinari: PGHHockeyNOW.com
Pittsburgh Penguins' Anthony Beauvillier (72) skates in front of Carolina Hurricanes' Eric Robinson (50) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Anthony Beauvillier to Washington.

The initial report came from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, a Canadian network.

The return for Beauvillier is Washington’s second-round draft choice in 2025.

