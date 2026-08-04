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Penguins single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) comes to congratulate teammate Erik Karlsson, left, on his goal with Rickard Rakell, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker) (Karl B DeBlaker/AP)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — It might be the middle of summer, but it’s already time to start thinking about hockey.

That’s because single-game Penguins tickets for the 2026-27 season go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Penguins fans can purchase tickets for two preseason games and 42 regular-season contests. Find the full schedule here.

Full and half-season memberships, as well as 12-packs, are already on sale.

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