Penguins single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — It might be the middle of summer, but it’s already time to start thinking about hockey.

That’s because single-game Penguins tickets for the 2026-27 season go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Penguins fans can purchase tickets for two preseason games and 42 regular-season contests. Find the full schedule here.

Full and half-season memberships, as well as 12-packs, are already on sale.

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