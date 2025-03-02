Penguins stop Maple Leafs’ first shot, but not their last

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

When a team’s season effectively is over, when conventional victories are scarce, it has to take wins, however small, where it can find them.

And so it was Sunday, when the Penguins didn’t allow a goal on their opponent’s first shot for the first time in four games.

Unfortunately for them, Toronto did put its fourth of the game past goalie Joel Blomqvist, and followed that by doing it five more times in an 6-5 overtime victory at PPG Paints Arena.

The loss was the Penguins’ sixth in the past seven games and dropped their record to 24-29-10.

