Penguins suffer steep loss to Capitals 8-3

Mike Lange reminded the Pittsburgh Penguins of some of their bygone glories Saturday afternoon.

The Washington Capitals spent a good chunk of the few hours that followed reminding the Penguins just how far they are from doing anything more than talking about being a championship contender.

A video that was part of the pregame ceremony at PPG Paints Arena honoring Lange’s life and career included a few of his epic goal calls, like on Mario Lemieux’s first in the NHL and Max Talbot’s Cup-winner in 2009, Trouble is, the 8-3 Washington victory that followed was the latest evidence of just how distant such high points are.

The Penguins actually turned in an impressive, fairly sound, effort for 30 minutes, but then unraveled in the back half of the second period.

