Penguins Swedish hangover gets ugly, not wild

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Wild Penguins Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins' Tommy Novak (18) reaches for a rebound off Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) with Zach Bogosian (24) defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

With just two games in the last 12 days, and no games since Sunday, when the team was on a different continent, the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ (10-6-4) first period Friday figured to be a struggle.

That it was, and that’s also putting it mildly. The Minnesota Wild (11-7-4) staked themselves a 3-0 lead in the first period, outshooting the Penguins 9-2 in the process, en route to a 5-0 drubbing at PPG Paints Arena Friday.

The Penguins loaded the struggle bus and were picking up passengers as the first period continued.

A defensive breakdown amongst the Penguins’ top-line, beginning with hot potato puck handling in the offensive zone, created a Minnesota counterattack in which Matt Bouldy (12) was left alone in front of the net to easily deke around a helpless Penguins goalie, Arturs Silovs, at 3:57 of the first.

