Penguins trade: Get Bemstrom from Columbus, Nylander goes to CBJ

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired winger Emil Bemstrom from Columbus for forward Alex Nylander and a conditional sixth-round draft choice in 2026.

That draft choice will become a third-rounder if Bemstrom scores six goals for the Penguins during the balance of this season.

Benstrom, 24, has five goals and six assists in 32 games with the Blue Jackets this season. He also put up 10 goals and four assists in eight games with their American Hockey League affiliate in Cleveland.

