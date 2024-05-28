Penn Highlands Healthcare to pay $735K to settle False Claims Act allegations

PITTSBURGH — Penn Highlands Healthcare will pay $725,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging False Claims Act infringement.

The lawsuit claimed the infringement came through the submission of claims to Medicare and Medicaid resulting from violations of the Physician Self-Referral Law (Stark Law), the Department of Justice said.

The Stark Law prohibits a medical provider from billing Medicare or Medicaid for certain services referred by physicians with whom the hospital has a financial relationship, unless that relationship satisfies one of the law’s statutory or regulatory exceptions.

In the lawsuit, the United States alleged that from July 1, 2009 through June 30, 2012, Penn Highlands DuBois violated the Stark Law by paying improper compensation to a referring physician and to a physician employed by Women’s Care of Pennsylvania.

The case was brought about by a whistleblower complaint by three medical providers that was filed in October 2016, the Department of Justice said. The medical providers were formerly employed by Penn Highlands.

