Penn Hills EMS receives check to buy new ambulance in honor of paramedic who died on the job

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills paramedic Nick Theofilis who tragically died in the line of service two years ago was recognized by local leaders, who dedicated a brand new ambulance in his recognition.

The vehicle will have his name and the same number as the one he drove that night.

On Nov. 27, 2022, Theofilis and his partner were on duty when Theofilis suffered a medical emergency.

According to officials, Theofilis went into cardiac arrest and lost control of the ambulance, colliding with another vehicle before veering off the road. His partner suffered head trauma but survived the crash. Theofilis was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Two years later, the Penn Hills community and fellow first responders are honoring his legacy.

Local leaders presented Penn Hills EMS with a $500,000 check to purchase a new ambulance in Theofilis’ name.

The vehicle will bear his name and the number 386, the same number of the truck he drove the night of the crash. His mother told us it’s a fitting honor for her son who dedicated his life even in childhood to others.

His mother and father told us after their son died, for months they would meet new people who shared how he touched their lives. They too plan to use his legacy to uplift others.

The check will be used to purchase the new ambulance which should be in service by next year.

